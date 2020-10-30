STE. GENEVIEVE- The federal government officially established Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park as the newest national park, according to a press release Friday from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“We are excited about this partnership with the National Park Service and the designation of a new National Historical Park in Ste. Genevieve,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This opportunity will provide countless education and tourism benefits to the state of Missouri, including the preservation and interpretation of these nationally-recognized French heritage properties.”
The city of Ste. Genevieve, founded in 1735 by settlers from France, holds significance as the first European settlement in North America located west of the Mississippi River.
According to the release, the park will serve as a way to tell the story of colonial life on the frontier in the mid-1700s.
President Donald Trump initiated the process of creating the park in March 2018.