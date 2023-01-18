COLUMBIA – A new solar farm could be coming to Callaway County in the near future.
Show-Me State Solar is seeking to build a 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City. It will be located northwest of the Interstate 70 and Highway 54 interchange, according to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
In order to deliver the anticipated output, Show Me State Solar must interconnect to the transmission system in the area.
Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the PSC seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to construct, install, own, operate and maintain the new 345 kV (kilovolt) switchyard.
Ameren stated in its application the CCN is necessary for Show Me State Solar to interconnect the solar farm's renewable energy with the Missouri transmission grid and to deliver generation capacity and energy to the market.
The new facility comes when Ameren Missouri plans to raise rates for all customers this year.
Annual rates for customers would increase by $147.43 for residential, $245 to $6,024 for general services, and $40,712 to $378,627 for primary services. Each increase amounts to 11% to 12% higher than current rates.
The rate hikes would go into effect July 1.
In a press release from last August, Ameren said the new rates would take effect in mid-2023 to "recover the cost of major upgrades for electric system reliability and resiliency for customers, as well as investments to support the transition to cleaner energy for the benefit of customers and local communities."
The PSC must first approve the plan to hook it up to the electric grid, but applications to intervene or participate in the case must be filed by Feb. 14.
Stakeholders hoping to intervene may file applications with the secretary of the PSC via mail at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102, or online at psc.mo.gov.
The commission will also host a public hearing regarding rate increases at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Jefferson City at the Governor Office Building, 210 Madison Street, Room 310.