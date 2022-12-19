JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment to state treasurer Tuesday afternoon.
Parson will hold a press conference starting at 3 p.m. in his office at the Missouri Capitol.
Current State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected as state auditor in November. Fitzpatrick won 59% of the vote, with Democrat Dr. Alan Green coming in with 38% and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. with 3%.
Fitzpatrick, 35, was appointed as Missouri state treasurer by Parson in 2018, to replace current Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate-elect Eric Schmitt. Fitzpatrick started serving as treasurer in January 2019.
Current Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway announced last June she would not seek a state office in 2022. Galloway has been the Missouri state auditor since 2015.