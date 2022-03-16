New study will help determine improvements for Missouri's minority and women-owned business program

COLUMBIA - A new study is being conducted to determine if Missouri equitably employs minority and women-owned businesses.
The Small Business Impact Study investigates the state's Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) program. The study is conducted by Missouri's Office of Administration and the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC).
The last study was conducted in 2014. It found "extensive evidence that discrimination on the basis of race and gender continues to operate in Missouri’s markets." It also found that disparities exist between the availability of minority and women-owned businesses.
According to the Office of Administration, the purpose of the study is to compare the total number of minority and women-owned businesses to the number being used in state government contracts. The office said the public's insight and experience can help identify potential program improvements to increase collaboration and promote economic growth.
On Wednesday, the Office of Administration and UMKC held a public meeting to discuss the study and hear from local businesses and individuals on what their experiences have been like through the state’s M/WBE program.
Kelly Sly is the owner of Diggit, LLC in Columbia. Diggit, LLC is a graphic design business and is part of the MBE program. Sly said the process to get the contracts with the state was very difficult.
"It was very intense," said Sly, who applied for the MBE certification in the late 2000s. "It actually brings one of my employees who was helped me, to tears, because it was so exhausting to all the stuff that we had to find and create and all the paperwork that had to be filled out. Then we also have to maintain that every single year. Like, answering questions and stuff like that. So it's a pretty intense process."
Me My Hair & I is a hair salon in Columbia. It is co-owned by Fran Tibbs and Landri Moon. Me My Hair & I is not part M/WBE program, but Moon said she is proud to run a minority and women-owned business.
“I just think it's important for women to see [women-owned businesses]," Moon said. "I feel like business is a huge man industry and even here, I think we don't take it as seriously that we actually own a business. This is just where we come to work."
Moon said women can do it all, and it's important to encourage that.
“I'm a mom, a wife, friends, a wife, and, you know, we come to work, we do this, and we go home and run our houses, and you can do it all,” Moon said. “It's so important for the younger generations to know that they too can do this and in any community really, you might not have the best upbringing, but you can still succeed in life.”
The research team will begin conducting small focus groups for Missouri small businesses. The study is scheduled to be completed by June 30.
To find a full list of qualifications of the M/WBE certification, visit the Office of Administration's website.