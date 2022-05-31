COLUMBIA – The Missouri Attorney General’s Office released its annual vehicle stops report for 2021 in a press release on Friday.
The report uses a measure called the “disparity index,” which is the “ratio of a particular group’s share of traffic stops divided by that group’s share of the population,” according to the most recent report.
For example, if 100% of traffic stops involve Black drivers, but the percentage of Black residents in the associated population is only 10%, then the Disparity Index would be 10 for that hypothetical case.
According to the press release, the report “aggregates and contextualizes vehicle stops made by police officers in departments across the state of Missouri.”
In the state of Missouri, the disparity index of Black drivers stopped was 1.63 in 2020 and 1.68 in 2021.
The disparity rate for Black drivers in Columbia was 3.51 in 2020 and 3.37 in 2021.
Black people made up 10.3% of Columbia's eligible drivers in 2021 but were 33.7% of Columbia Police Department traffic stops in 2021.
The Attorney General's office says that overall stops in 2021 were up 5% from 2020, but still 20% lower than overall stops in 2019.
They attribute this dip, however, to COVID-19 and fewer drivers being back on the road.
Now that COVID numbers are decreasing, they expect the rates to be more accurate.
Meanwhile, the Boone County Sheriff's Department had a disparity index of 3.51 for Black drivers in 2021 and .86 for white drivers.
Other mid-Missouri disparity indexes include the following:
- The Jefferson City Police Department had a disparity index of 1.7 for Black drivers in 2021 and 0.9 for white drivers.
- The Cole County Sheriff's Department had a disparity index of 1.04 for Black drivers last year and 1.02 for whites drivers.
- The Fulton Police Department had a disparity index of 1.83 for Black drivers last year and 0.93 for white drivers.
- The Callaway County Sheriff's Department had a disparity index of 2.46 for Black drivers last year and 0.95 for white drivers.
The attorney general's office is mandated by law to use the disparity index, but the report says because it is a ratio, the disparity index can be problematic for making comparisons across communities.
The office implemented new changes to the vehicle stop report to “allow better analysis with the hope of driving more informed dialogue surrounding the report.”
A few of the changes to the vehicle stop report included analyzing officer behavior, objectives and constituent population, driver residential zip codes and citation/warning reason.
Don Love is a retired math and English teacher with a passion for numbers. He also serves on the Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones’ Advisory Committee on Vehicle Stops. In his free time, he takes it upon himself to compile vehicle stop data for police chiefs to use and has been doing this for the last decade.
“They generally have been appreciative of the analysis I do,” Love said. “It helps them as much as anybody to see my straightforward take on what's there.”
Despite analyzing vehicle stop data, he said he is not a fan of the state vehicle stop report.
Instead of using the state’s disparity index, he said analyzing values such as rates per stop, stops per driver, contraband found per search or searches per stop are more straightforward ways to draw conclusions about police behavior.
“I think the drawback to the vehicle stop report is that the law that mandates the report says that they're supposed to use this thing, it's called a disparity index, and it compares a group's percent of stops to its percent of the population of the jurisdiction,” Love said. “And you know, that makes some sense, but it's not what we want to know.”
Love said instead, he believes the report should more plainly show whether or not Black people are being stopped at higher rates than white people.
“I don't use the vehicle stop reports,” Love said. “[The] disparity index, I think that's too difficult to understand. And it's misleading. As the attorney general's report says itself, you got to be very careful when using it. Because it can mean different things under different circumstances, particularly comparing two agencies can get you into trouble, because the numbers won't mean the same for both of them.”
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp is the president of Race Matters, Friends, a nonprofit group that advocates for racial equity in Columbia. The group also initiates conversations about racism, structural inequality and racial equity both globally and nationally.
She said the report is problematic for other reasons.
Kleekamp is also familiar with the vehicle stop data, as she and her team analyze it each year. She said Columbia’s disparity index number of 3.3 is no surprise.
“It shouldn't surprise anyone, because every year at this time, we have the same conversation,” Kleekamp said.
The City of Columbia declined to comment on the index until a later date, when they have finished going through the data.
“I call failure, institutional failure based on their lack of response,” Kleekamp says. “Given that they've had plenty of time to think about what's going on.”
She says after years of receiving reports like this, eventually there should be a different course of action.
“The whole point of this is not to prove discrimination,” Kleekamp said. “The point is to flag disparate habits and practices that produce disparate outcomes. And we have evidence that there are practices that are producing disparate outcomes.”
Ultimately, both Love and Kleekamp are calling for more transparency in some capacity.
“If [law enforcement officials] were more visible and public about their practices and what they're doing, we could also have some trust in what they say,” Kleekamp said.