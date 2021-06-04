MISSOURI - State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she will not be running for any state office in 2022.
Galloway has served as the State Auditor for Missouri since 2015 and ran for Missouri Governor in the 2020 election, before current Governor Mike Parson took 57.2% of the vote.
Before being the State Auditor, she was Treasurer of Boone County.
Galloway took to Twitter to announce her decision, saying in part that she has missed countless family events, little league games and school activities, and that she is ready for the next chapter of service and life with her family.
Serving Missourians has been the honor of my life. I’ve been humbled by your support and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me. Today I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for State Auditor nor any other office in 2022. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/ES0zhRddYM— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) June 4, 2021