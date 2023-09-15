SCOTT COUNTY — No injuries were reported after a train derailed early Friday morning, according to the Perkins Fire Department's Facebook post.
The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on state Highway P near county Highway 266, just north of Perkins.
Upon arrival, crews quickly assessed the scene and found 18 train cars derailed on both sides of the track, according to the post.
Highway P is still currently closed between county Highway 268 to county Highway 277 until crews clear all debris from the roadway, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Multiple departments responded to the scene, including the Oran Fire Protection District, Bell City Fire and Rescue, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Scott City Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Morley Police Department, Scott County dispatch, Missouri State Highway Patrol