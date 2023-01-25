No injuries reported after northeast Missouri train, tractor-trailer collision

SCOTLAND COUNTY − No injuries were reported after a freight train and tractor trailer collided at a northeast Missouri crossing Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes U and A in Gorin, according to Kirksville television station KTVO. The crossing is expected to remain closed through Wednesday night for clean up and inspections.
The truck driver, who is from Florida, told KTVO that his trailer, which sits close to the ground, got high-centered on the railroad tracks. He was unable to move forward or backward.
He said he was stuck on the crossing for approximately 6 minutes before the train came down the tracks. He was able to get out of the vehicle before impact, KTVO reported.
Photos shared by the Rutledge Fire Department show large tow trucks lifting the tractor-trailer off the tracks.
The train is owned and operated by BNSF.