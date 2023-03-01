JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development's Office of Broadband Development and the MU Extension are partnering to conduct a survey for household access to internet.
The survey will play an important role in making future decisions on investments and digital inclusiveness, as well as helping individuals be successful.
"Hearing from citizens, in urban and rural areas, is an incredibly valuable part of understanding our state's needs," BJ Tanksley, the director of the Office of Broadband Development, said.
The survey will include questions about an individual's internet usage, financial and usage barriers with applications, as well as the availability to internet connections.
The anonymous survey, that should take six minutes to complete, is open for submissions.