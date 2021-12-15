MISSOURI − In November 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana with a 66% margin, the most popular issue on the ballot.
Now, a citizens' ballot initiative filed by Legal Missouri 2022 is aiming to legalize recreational marijuana as well.
Legal MO 2022 is the first statewide coalition trying to legalize adult-use cannabis.
It needs 170,000 signatures in six of Missouri's eight congressional districts. The deadline to do this is May 8, 2022.
"It's a huge undertaking. You don't have to be an inside political player to change the laws in the state," John Payne, campaign manager of Legal MO 2022, said.
Payne said it takes a lot of work and effort from people who are pushing to get recreational marijuana on the November 2022 ballot.
"It requires people going out and getting signatures, people going out and signing the petition and it requires people to commit their time and money to be able to make this thing get on the ballot," Payne said.
If approved for the ballot, the new legislation would not only allow citizens above the age of 21 to buy, possess and use cannabis, but it would reform current marijuana laws and expand the current medical marijuana system in Missouri.
The proposed adult use cannabis system would feature a few key components:
- It would create an automatic expungement program for citizens convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related offenses. This would happen automatically according to Mid-Mo NORML, and would not require people to hire a lawyer.
- Recreational cannabis sales will be taxed at 6%, with proceeds going toward the state health department, veteran care, drug addiction treatment and the state's public defenders program. Cities may add an additional 3% sales tax if they choose.
- 144 new cannabis business licenses will be granted via lottery, with 66% of them going to cultivation companies and 33% to dispensaries.
The various changes to the medical marijuana program will include but aren't limited to:
- Regulations for marijuana advertising would be similar to the rules for alcohol advertising. It is currently illegal for dispensaries to advertise promotions on products.
- Expands the definition of "infused marijuana products" and will therefor offer a greater variety of products to medical patients.
- Medical marijuana cards would have a set price of around $25 and be valid for three years instead of one.
Manager of Shangri-La Dispensary Superstore in Columbia Patrick Dyson said he believes it's important that everybody makes their voices heard.
"Sign the petition," Dyson said.
Shangri-La, among other dispensaries and law offices in the area, have partnered with Legal MO 2022 and have copies of the petition where citizens can sign their name in support of the cause.
You can view a map of signing locations here.