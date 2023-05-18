Kansas City revealed the formation of a nonprofit, KC2026, in response to the recent FIFA announcement that named Kansas City as one of the 16 cities to host the 2026 World Cup.
KC2026 is a nonprofit organization comprised of business executives, civic leaders and elected officials. The organization's duties will include all aspects of preparation for the World Cup, the cities' largest sporting event in history.
A nonprofit organization overseeing strategy and delivering host city duties for FIFA World Cup 26™, KC2026 will plan, construct and implement all aspects of KC’s largest sports and fan engagement event in the region’s history. Meet the board: https://t.co/123ZeheJef pic.twitter.com/Yu3WLnDkiz— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) May 18, 2023
The city went "all in" while unveiling their participation in the 2026 World Cup, decorating their city and sky with Kansas City pride.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas believes this is a proud moment for Kansas City, at it will generate lots of jobs, money and pride for the city.
KC2026 has already received funding from Missouri and private support from a number of key Kansas City organizations, according to a news release. The nonprofit will work closely with FIFA officials to ensure compliance about rules and regulations regarding the tournament.
Along with Kansas City, the tournament will be jointly hosted by 15 other cities across America, Canada and Mexico.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," Gov. Mike Parson said. "We know KC2026 is sure to make this a world-class event in a world-class city for sports fans here at home and around the world.”