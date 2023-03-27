MISSOURI − Multiple Missouri school districts and law enforcement are investigating a series of "swatting" texts and calls made Monday.
Swatting is when an individual makes a hoax call to 911 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Swatting calls were made at least eight Missouri schools, including Knob Noster High School, North Kansas City High School, Carl Junction High School, Smith Cotton Junior High, Kickapoo High School, Ozark High School, Carthage High School and Branson High School.
In each case, the caller said there was a shooting at the school. It's not clear if any of the texts/calls were made by the same person.
Schools went on brief lockdowns while law enforcement investigated. They concluded each case was a false alarm.
Knob Noster Schools said their swatting call came from a burner phone. The district said the call is being traced to the source, and that they have initial leads on the source.
At North Kansas City High School, the caller told authorities that multiple people had been shot in a specific room of the high school, according to KMBC.
Sedalia police say recently, there has been a national trend in the Midwest and Missouri regarding swatting calls. The department said it will investigate and work to determine who is responsible.