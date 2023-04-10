BOLLINGER COUNTY − Federal and state officials will begin preliminary damage assessments (PDAs) Tuesday in Bollinger County following last week's EF2 tornado that killed five people, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.
The PDAs will determine if the area is eligible for low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits.
State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard requested Friday that PDAs be completed by a team of representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SEMA and local emergency management officials.
Anyone who has experienced floor- and storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency.
SEMA's Emergency Human Services team is coordinating a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) with many nonprofit and faith-based organizations. The center will be available Wednesday and Thursday at the Bollinger County Health Center, located at 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill.
- 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13
MARCs, according to the news release, are a "one-stop shop" that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. Residents can receive information and support services related to insurance, financial assistance and legal services.
The American Red Cross shelter also remains open at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, located at 502 Broadway St. Food and water are available, as well as cots.