COLUMBIA — In 2021, Missouri produced 52,364.89 barrels of oil, worth more than $3 million.
Almost every other state outperforms Missouri's oil production. Notably, there are geological and land size distinctions compared to leading domestic oil producers like Texas that excuse much of the disparity.
But a geologist with Missouri's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said oil and natural gas is still available in the state, leaving open room for other producers to enter the market.
"When the oil prices get to a certain level, it becomes economically feasible to produce oil and gas," Amber Steele, director of the Geological Survey Program for the DNR, said. "But it does take some time."
High oil and gas prices might be the added incentive to encourage new resource development in the state. Data from the DNR lists 1,045 active oil and natural gas wells in Missouri.
Brad Kramer is the owner of Kansas Resources Exploration and Development. The company manages oil wells in Kansas and Missouri and is the largest producer in Missouri, accounting for more than half of 2021's oil production.
Kramer said Missouri's production levels are not because of regulatory restraints.
"From the time I file a permit to drill, you're probably talking less than one week to have it approved," he said. "There are sites to drill. Regulation is not an issue. It's just, frankly, having the money to go do it. It's what's holding back most people that are in this area that I know."
The type of oil in Missouri is also different than the kind found in other states. Missouri's oil is found much shallower in the ground.
"The wells aren't as deep and so the product tends to be heavier," Steele said. "It's just harder to get out of the ground, costs more money. And that's the biggest reason why we aren't seeing higher levels of production right now in the state."
Kramer noted that smaller producers struggle to collect capital to invest in new drilling operations, which limits how fast expansion can happen.
Steele said Missouri production used to be more robust than it is now.
"You can kind of look at the production over time in Missouri, and it's declined, along with energy prices declining," Steele said. "So, given the energy and price increases over the last few weeks, we have seen a few producers that are starting to open up some shut-in wells."
Shut-in wells are oil wells producers temporarily stop production on when the market has too much supply.
But now, the domestic and international market is working fast to increase supply as quickly as it can.