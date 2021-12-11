DEFIANCE, Mo. - Tornado damage in St. Charles County along Highway F on Friday night caused many families to lose homes and even a loved one.
According to police officers, one 84-year-old woman died as a result of the tornado, which damaged 22 properties and leveled six homes.
"This is just a structure," said Judy Hennessey, who lost her barn and most of her fencing. She said she is one of the lucky ones: her two horses survived but five of her neighbor's horses did not.
Another family said they were just finishing renovations on their home when the tornado ripped off the side of their house, leaving nothing but their Christmas tree still standing.
Downed power lines left most in the area without power. One electrical worker said power would hopefully be fully restored by Sunday.
The American Red Cross joined fire crews and police officers in recovery efforts. Volunteers handed out food and drinks to those affected by the tornado.
Nick O'Hanlon, a disaster specialist from the Red Cross, said their goal is to provide help as quickly as possible.
"I think it really helps with mental and long-term recovery," said O'Hanlon. "A lot of these people have never experienced the loss of their house."
Crews were still on site helping with recovery efforts as of Saturday afternoon.