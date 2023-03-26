HERMANN — Two weeks after the shootings of two police officers in Hermann, one of the officers is now in stable condition.
The Hermann Police Department said Sunday in a Facebook post that officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, still is in the Intensive Care Unit, but that he is improving every day.
"It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery," the Sullentrup family said in the police department's post.
Sullentrup was one of the officers shot the night of March 12 following an attempt to take Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, of Eureka, into custody at a Casey's gas station on Market Street. The other officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries.
In the post, the Sullentrup Family thanked the community for their support and those who worked to save Sullentrup's life the night of the shooting.
Simpson is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.