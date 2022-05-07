JEFFERSON CITY - A man has died after a motorcycle collision in Jefferson City on Saturday.
According to a news release, the crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Frog Hollow Rd. Near the Capital City High School ball fields.
The Jefferson City Police Department reported that Herschel Andrew Lee White, 32, applied his rear brake for an unknown reason, resulting in the motorcycle beginning to rotate clockwise.
The driver was then ejected from the motorcycle and subsequently suffered extreme trauma to the head.
White was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
JCPD shut down the road for 2 hours while officials investigated the scene.