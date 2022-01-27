MISSOURI — Missouri is one of three states that is seeing record numbers of fentanyl seizures.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) division that includes Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois said it seized more of the dangerous drug fentanyl last year than in the two previous years combined.

The DEA’s St. Louis Division said agents and task force officers seized 188 kilograms of fentanyl last year, compared to 82 kilograms in 2020 and 104 kilograms in 2019.

Investigators also seized a record 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine — an all-time high — and 73 kilograms of heroin, the Associated Press reported.

DEA Assistant Special Agent Miles Aley said a lot of people get a lethal dose of fentanyl without realizing it.

“People think that they are getting something safe. It looks like a pill that's come from a pharmacy and so they think it's safe to use,” Aley said. “It's actually a counterfeit pill that's been made by drug traffickers with very little in the way of sophisticated quality control.

The deadly amount of fentanyl can be compared to 10 to 20 grains of salt, Aley explained.

"So if you've ever tried to count grains of salt, try to do 20 grains of salt in your hand, and you will not be able to do it. That's how little it takes to kill somebody from fentanyl," Aley said.

The DEA has launched a campaign called “One Pill Can Kill.” The campaign aims to warn Americans about the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“It’s such a deadly poison. It takes a minuscule amount to kill a person,” Aley said.

According to Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts, CPD saw 29 suspected overdose deaths in 2021.

Officers responded to 272 calls for service where someone was reported to be experiencing a drug overdose. Of those reports, CPD documented 168 people actually experiencing an overdose.

These numbers from CPD are not specific to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain in pharmaceutical settings. The DEA says it is 50 times more potent than heroin.