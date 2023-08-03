JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri has allocated $50 million from the general revenue fund to address passive rail crossings across the state, specifically on the three rail lines that carry passenger rail.
The Missouri Department of Transportation released a report with recommendations for the crossings during a news conference Thursday at its headquarters in Jefferson City.
It comes just over a year after a dump truck and Amtrak train collided near Mendon, killing four people and injuring more than 140.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said he believes the department didn't do enough to protect the public.
"I will say, on the part of the Department of Transportation, we did not make this more of a broad issue. We should have," McKenna said during the press conference.
The report outlines the plan to work with the railroads and the communities who own local roads at the 47 remaining passive public rail crossings in Missouri.
“Railroads in Missouri serve as a vital component sustaining and growing the economy in Missouri, but there are more than 1,400 locations in Missouri where roads cross these tracks without warning lights and gates,” McKenna said.
The three passenger rail routes operated by Amtrak through Missouri are the Southwest Chief on BNSF line and the Missouri River Runner and Texas Eagle on the UP lines.
The study recommends various improvements to enhance safety, reduce exposure and eliminate grade crossing conflict points. The complexity and cost of the recommendations vary for each location.
"We're looking at 1,422 crossings across the state that are passive," McKenna said. "We have to take a balanced approach with the amount of resources and how much we can extend to make as many crossing safety improvements as possible."
Southwest Chief: Upgrades estimated to cost $7.6 million
- Seven upgrades to lights and gates
- Three passive enhancements
- Eleven closures
Missouri River Runner: Upgrades estimated to cost $91,000
- Two closures
- Three public to private status changes
- One security gate system
Texas Eagle: Upgrades estimated to cost $10.86 million
- Four closures
- Twenty upgrades to lights and gates
- One security gate system
In addition to the 47 passenger rail crossings, funding will be available to local communities to apply for additional advanced signage on roads near crossings.
"We're looking for communities who want to make their railroad crossings safe. We can get to work quickly on this, McKenna said. "That's what the public expects, that's what the governor expects, and we owe it to the public to get moving. We want to show progress so we can renew this program in future budgets."
In order for this plan to make a difference, Gov. Mike Parson believes it has to be retouched upon.
"Again, I think it's the beginning. If you really want to address the issue we have to continue supporting the funding to be able to fix the problems," Parson said. "This was a legislative fix, but also I got to thank MoDOT, the rail companies and the local agencies to find solutions to make this better for everybody."
Along with increased funds in signs, lights and physical barriers for safety, Parson believes educating the public is just as imperative.
Tim Hull, executive director of the nonprofit Missouri Operation Lifesaver, said the plan is a good step, but he also believes it won't solve everything without proper education.
"People think just because you put flashing lights and gates that people are going to stop or it's going to stop all the crashes," Hull said. "The education of the public and to realize just how dangerous it can be because any time is train time."
From Jan. 1 to June 6, 2023, 70% of train crashes occurred at crossings with active warning devices, according to data from MoDOT.
Officials said the next MoDOT study will focus on four railroad corridors across the state that carry freight only. MoDOT will also be working with railroads on a potential grants to address passive crossings on these other lines through Missouri.
Full details and the crossing-specific recommendations, advance signing program and other future studies are available online.