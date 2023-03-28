JEFFERSON CITY − Just one day after a House committee passed two diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training restriction bills, the Senate's "Do No Harm Act" came to a committee Tuesday morning.
SB 410, referred to as the "Do No Harm Act," seeks to remove DEI requirements in state-funded universities and health care - requiring them to certify to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that they do not require anyone "to ascribe to, study, or be instructed with diversity-equity-inclusion ideologies or materials," according to the official bill summary.
Further, any public entity applying for a federal health care-related grant must publish all materials.
Anyone in violation of the bill will be ineligible for state funding, grants, contracts and "any other state benefit" and will be forced to pay three times the amount of the funds that they received from the date of violation, to when the violation ends.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester), argues that DEI training requirements "water down" Missouri's health care and education. Opposition thinks the training is necessary.
Some of the witnesses, like Jay Devineni, a medical student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, drove upwards of two hours to testify.
"Really, in the context of medical education, what DEI means is learning about social determinants of health, understanding the health disparities that exist and really challenging students to understand what underlines those health disparities," Devineni said. "That's really essential knowledge that we have to know in order to practice the highest quality of medicine that we can."
In addition to DEI teaching restrictions, many testifying were concerned about accreditation. In order for any school to educate students, they need approval by accrediting agencies - agencies not overseen by the state of Missouri.
In the accreditation process, applicants must identify health disparities in a community using sociodemographic characteristics. Witnesses argued that this aspect could, under SB 410, result in the impossibility of a medical school to comply with both state law and the accrediting agency. Schools of nursing are required to have this accreditation to give out degrees.
The bill also calls for all medical schools to require the MCAT entrance exam, a point of contention that drew criticism from witnesses.
At the hearing, several witnesses from UMKC came to express their dissent. Since UMKC's medical school does not require the MCAT, it allows students to enter medical school as early as freshman year of college. This bill, they argued, could stop that.
Forcing universities to require the MCAT "fundamentally undermines the UMKC med-school structure," Devineni said in his testimony.
"This is not political. This is not about telling people that they have to subscribe to certain ideologies or anything like that. This is really about allowing our medical school the freedom to require education in critical concepts related to health," Devineni said. "DEI does provide critical concepts that are related to health."
This bill comes not a full day after House bill 489 and HB 1196 were passed in the House Rules - Administrative Oversight Committee. HB 489, also called the "Do No Harm Act" relates toward health care specifically.
HB 1196 is focused directly on the removal of DEI requirements in publicly-funded universities.
While HB 489 and HB 1196 passed in their committee, both bills have to appear before the House to be voted on, before being sent to the Senate for another vote.
SB 410 will have to be voted on and passed in the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee, before seeing the Senate floor.