JEFFERSON CITY - An Oregon County dog breeder has been found in contempt of a court order.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Marlisa McAlmond of Cedar Ridge Australians was found in contempt for euthanizing 21 otherwise healthy dogs and for not holding a breeder's license. This order is separate from the criminal case against McAlmond.
Evidence provided by the State established that she had the dogs euthanized between September 8, 2020, the day the order was filed to surrender the dogs over to the state, and September 22.
Under the order, McAlmond is required to spend 30 days in jail, 28 of which are suspended upon the completion of 200 hours of community service. The order also requires McAlmond to designate three dogs to retain and surrender the remaining 17 dogs to the state.
“Working to hold substandard breeders accountable for their actions is an important duty of this office, and one that I’ve taken seriously,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “While this is a win for our office, there’s still more work to be done in this case.”
The criminal case against McAlmond is still pending.