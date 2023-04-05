JEFFERSON CITY - The House Emerging Issues Committee held an executive session Wednesday to pass House Joint Resolution 23 out of the committee. The bill concerns the Missouri Gaming Commission granting a license for a casino on the Osage river.
This bill would ultimately be put on the ballot and would put the constitutional amendment before Missouri voters to expand casino gambling from the 13 casinos presently on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jeff Knight (R-Lebanon) discussed some of the benefits of the bill.
"The key goal was to make sure the people of Missouri got to vote," he said. "It would actually change the constitution as far as licensing goes. It adds a license for a portion of the Osage River. If you're going to change the constitution, it has to go to a vote of the people."
Rep. Ashley Aune (D-Platte) voiced her concerns with the bill at the hearing and explained before the committee why she was voting against the bill.
"I'm very much concerned that we are trying to preempt an indigenous community from setting up shop in our state," Aune said at the hearing. "I'm not going to be in support of that. While I do support gaming in our state, this is just not a way to go about it in my opinion."
HJR 23 does not directly affect the casino being developed in Lake Ozark by the Osage Nation, as Native American tribes are not subject to state law. Kimberley Pearson, CEO of the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board, has said the Osage have already purchased land and begun clearing it for development.
"The main difference is what the people would be voting on would be a casino on the Osage portion that would actually generate tax revenue to the state," Knight said. "The Osage development would not pay into the state taxes."
Aune disagrees with that sentiment, as she feels business owners are fearful that Osage's casino development will limit opportunity for a second casino in that area.
"It seems to me like colonizers don't like to be colonized themselves," Aune said. "I don't think this is the right way to go about setting up a new casino in a different part of our state."
The committee voted 10-4 in favor of the bill.
It will now go to rules committee, and if passed, it will end up on the House perfection calendar.