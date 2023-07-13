COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever over-the-counter contraceptive Thursday. The drug, Opill, is a daily oral birth control pill that's expected to be on shelves in early 2024. Buyers will not need a prescription.
Unlike many prescribed birth control pills, Opill contains only one hormone, progestin, and is estrogen-free.
According to the FDA, almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States each year are unintended.
One Columbia woman who utilizes birth control thinks the general climate for women's health care right now is scary for a lot of people.
"I think that an over-the-counter contraceptive option being accessible for people who need it, for people who might not have access to the resources that they need otherwise is a step in the right direction," Hannah Bailey said.
While contraceptives are legal in the state of Missouri, abortions are outlawed in the state, except in cases of medical emergency.
The consequence of these actions can result in a Class B felony and the loss of professional licenses.
The accessibility of Opill as an over-the-counter option can help prevent the number of unwanted pregnancies, according to local pharmacist Trevor Isringhausin.
"A lot of times women who may not have access to a doctor or may not have access to health insurance, a lot of times they don't even make it into the pharmacy just because they don't have the access for the initial visits," Isringhausin said.
With correct use of the pill, Opill can be more effective in preventing pregnancies than currently available methods such as condoms, spermicides, etc., according to a statement from Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
"Daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy," Cavazzoni said.
The availability of non-prescribed, over-the-counter birth control can benefit those who face hurdles such as time, cost and difficulty visiting a doctor to obtain a prescription.
The cost of the pill is still unknown.