JEFFERSON CITY - A proposal in the state Senate is incentivizing parolees to work in order to get their sentence reduced.
or the Earning Safe Reentry Through Work Act, will allow some offenders to earn credits for each day they work. Each credit is equal to a one-day reduction in a parolee’s sentence for every 30 days of employment.
Rita Linhardt, a senior-staff associate at Missouri Catholic Conference, says the group has a long history of supporting criminal justice bills like this one.
“This bill is just one in a process of removing barriers for people when they get out of prison,” Linhardt said.
The proposal will provide parolees with a safe way to re-enter their communities by encouraging them to maintain full employment.
Linhardt said if passed, this bill will help with recidivism.
“Studies have shown that people who have a job are less likely to commit crimes,” she said.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, returning parolees are much likely to be re-arrested within five years than to successfully re-enter the community. The bill’s approval in the Senate would help recidivism rates in Missouri.
Additionally, Linhardt says the proposal’s approval would also help the economy.
“We have a worker shortage going on,” Linhardt said. “So that makes it a win-win for both the employer and the person coming out of prison who is looking for work."
The bill has received bipartisan support since it was passed in the House earlier in April with only one vote against it. The Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee will have to approve the proposal before it moves to the Senate for debate.