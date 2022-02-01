JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson accepted the resignation of Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf Tuesday.
This comes after protestors took to the state Capitol to demonstrate against Kauerauf's appointment on Monday.
State senators on Tuesday adjourned for the week without taking up Kauerauf's nomination. The deadline to confirm him was Friday.
Protestors said Kauerauf supported vaccine mandates, but he has never publicly stated support for mandates. There are no vaccine mandates from the Parson administration. There is only a federal vaccine mandate for certain health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
"It's unfortunate that we now have to disrupt state operations and the leadership at an entire department because the Missouri Senate chose to indulge a few men's egos," Parson said in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.. "The events that have transpired over the past few days surrounding Don's Senate confirmation hearing are nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve."
Parson has temporarily appointed Richard Moore as acting director of the DHSS. Moore currently serves as general counsel for the department.
Parson said he will further evaluate the state's options in the coming days.