Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&