JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday afternoon in response to the severe weather.
The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard.
Missouri was hit with severe weather across the state Friday and more storms are expected.
"As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities," Parson said. "While we pray for Missourians' safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones."
The order will expire April 30, unless otherwise terminated or extended.