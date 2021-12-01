JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony Wednesday proclaiming December 2021 as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri.
“A Christmas tree is a classic symbol of the holiday season,” Gov. Parson said in a news release “I can think of no better way to kick off this Christmas season than decorating a tree raised right here in Missouri. Tree farms located in all areas of the state make it easy to choose the perfect tree for every home and family.”
The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests, which were held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.
The 2021 winning tree and wreath come from Steve and Teresa Meier of Meier Horseshoe Pines in Jackson, Missouri. The Meier family began growing trees and family traditions at their small business in 1988.
Students from Cole County R-V Schools' Eugene Elementary also helped add the final touches to the Christmas tree inside the Missouri Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
This year’s tree is a Loblolly Pitch, a relatively new hybrid known for strong branches and fast growth, according to a news release.
The tree is 10-feet tall and only four years old. It was raised at Meier Horseshoe Pines from a seedling that originated at the Missouri State Forest Nursery in Licking.