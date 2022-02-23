JEFFERSON CITY - A new program in Missouri will provide military training and experience toward a federally recognized apprenticeship certification.
Gov. Mike Parson, in collaboration with the Missouri National Guard (MONG) and the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, announced the new Project Eagle Apprenticeship Program Wednesday at the MONG's headquarters in Jefferson City.
We are excited to launch a new @Missouri_NG apprenticeship program in partnership with @MODHEWD and @USDOL.This program, which takes military training and turns it into a nationally recognized credential, is just one more way we can show our support for the those who serve us. pic.twitter.com/UJYqzrDRun— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 23, 2022
“We are so proud of our military men and women here in Missouri," Gov. Parson said in a news release. "This program, which takes military training and turns it into a nationally recognized credential, is just one more way we can show our support for the folks who serve and support us."
The program will allow service members to earn a credential that will help "bridge the gap between military and civilian life."
With this program, the Missouri National Guard has been able to register as an apprenticeship sponsor. It will serve as a no-cost benefit to service members who will receive an apprenticeship credential upon their completion of their on-the-job learning hours.
“The Apprenticeship Program aligns with our culture of taking care of each other,” Major Gen. Levon Cumpton said. “It does so by providing national certification, which demonstrates the compatibility between military training and required skills for civilian employment. I am exceptionally proud of our partnership with DHEWD and the hard work of the team who made this opportunity possible."
Those interested in the Project Eagle Apprenticeship Program can visit its website.