JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session on tax cuts and credits Monday during a news conference.
The special session will start Sept. 6 at noon. Parson said the goal is to make "historical income tax cuts" and extend programs related to agricultural tax credits for at least six years.
Parson's proposed tax plan would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.3%. It would also eliminate the bottom income tax bracket and increase the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and $4,000 for married joint filers.
"Our tax cut proposal means that every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability," Parson said, explaining it could save Missourians more than $700 million a year.
There is not currently a sponsor in the Senate or House for Parson's proposed plan. After the news conference, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement that Parson calling the special session was an "election season ploy."
"The governor’s plan uses a temporary budget surplus as cover for a permanent loss of revenue that will put Missouri government back into the financial hole it just climbed out of," Quade said.
Amy Blouin, the president of the nonprofit Missouri Budget Project, said Parson's plan isn't sustainable.
"Relying on the current surplus to fund permanent tax changes isn’t fiscally sustainable, or responsible, and will ultimately require cuts to state services like we saw in Kansas a few years ago," Blouin said.
But Parson said the bill he envisions and the plan he has been working on for roughly a year tackles both income cuts at large for Missourians and tax credit programs for those specifically in agriculture. Currently there are four agriculture tax credit programs with the Department of Agriculture.
Derek Fuemmeler, the co-owner of F&C Family Farms in Armstrong, said this year has been tough. On top of a hot and dry summer, fertilizer, fuel and equipment costs have all skyrocketed since the start of the year.
"This is historical what's going on right now," Fuemmeler said. "We've never seen as farmers prices this high."
Fuemmeler is a fourth-generation farmer. He said he's seen more farmers walk away now in his community than ever before. To keep himself afloat, he said he has had to kept his finances tight.
"We always watch what we're spending," Fuemmeler said. "Everything is going up."
Fuemmeler said he hopes politicians remember farmers are the backbone of the state come the start of the special session.