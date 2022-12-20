JEFFERSON CITY - Vivek Malek has been named the next state treasurer of Missouri, marking the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office.
The announcement comes after Gov. Mike Parson's press conference Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol.
Malek, 45, is a practicing attorney and owner of Law Offices of Vivek Malek since 2011. His work includes immigration cases and business consultations.
I am appointing Vivek Malek as the next State Treasurer of Missouri.Vivek’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to the Office of Missouri State Auditor. https://t.co/8BV5dYinN7 pic.twitter.com/nWlb6K6667— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 20, 2022
Gov. Parson says Malek is a "true representation of the American Dream."
"When Vivek came to this country with just $300 in his pocket, he didn’t look for handouts or make excuses," Parson said in a news release. "Instead, he respected every opportunity this state and nation provided. He worked hard, completed his education, and now owns and operates a successful legal practice that helps others achieve their own American Dream, and we are proud to appoint him as the next State Treasurer.”
Malek has practiced law since 2000. He said it's an honor to be Missouri's next state treasurer.
"I can attest that the American Dream is alive and well," Malek said. "Anyone who has forgotten need only realize his or her God given potential. Only in this great land of freedom and liberty does it not matter who your parents are or what you ethnicity is in determining your success. I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help achieve an even better future for all Missourians."
Malek will replace Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected as state auditor in November. Fitzpatrick, 35, was appointed as Missouri state treasurer by Parson in 2018, to replace current Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate-elect Eric Schmitt.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said the Democratic caucus is looking forward to "building a relationship with Malek's office that best serves the needs of Missourians."
“It is disappointing, of course, that it took the governor five tries to look beyond the usual suspects before picking the first non-white Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office," Quade said. "Missouri is a diverse state with a diverse pool of qualified candidates who merited more consideration than the governor had shown with his previous statewide appointments.”
Malek holds a bachelor of arts and juris doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. He also has a master of business administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a master of laws from the University of Illinois College of Law.
Malek will resign his position on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors prior to being sworn in as state treasurer, the Governor's office said.
He lives in Wildwood with his wife Riju and their three children.