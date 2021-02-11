JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the state's efforts surrounding its response to COVID-19 and vaccinations.
According to Gov. Parson, the state is now at a 7.6% positivity rate, which is the first time it's been below 10% since October.
"Our seven day average case rate is at its lowest since the summer and hospitalization continues to decline," Gov. Parson said.
The governor stated Missouri also hit a new daily high of vaccines given at 50,000 doses.
The states weekly allocation of vaccines also increased by another 5%, Gov. Parson said.
To make access to these vaccines easier, the state launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator on Monday.
"This will not only provide support for our citizens but help us determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state," Parson said.
If someone doesn't have internet access or access to a computer, they can call 877-435-8411. The hotline is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to help people register.
Along with the state's hotline, MU Health Care, Boone County Hospital and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have a hotline for vaccines as well. Missourians can call 573-771-CARE (2273) to get on this list.