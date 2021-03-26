MISSOURI- Governor Mike Parson has extended the state of emergency in Missouri through August 31.
According to a press release from the Governor's office, Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery. It was set to expire on March 31.
The extension will allow the state to continue flexibility in providing resources and easing regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri's COVID-19 recover efforts. It will also allow for continued use of the Missouri National Guard and federal funding.
Gov. Parson first declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020. He extended the state of emergency in November 2020. Since then, nearly 600 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to improve the response to COVID-19.
The new executive order will keep many of the previous measures in place, including those related to telemedicine, motor carrier limitations, the sale of unprepared food by restaurants and remote notary access for legal documents.
According to the release, the Governor's office is working with state agencies to identify regulations that can be permanently eliminated or streamlined moving forward.