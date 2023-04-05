At least five people have died due to the tornado that swept through southeastern Missouri early Wednesday. Several people were also injured.

The tornado moved through Bollinger County, around 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m. The Grassy and Glen Allen areas were particularly hit hard, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bollinger County Sheriff's office.

The National Weather Service said its survey team found what looks like high end EF2 tornado damage, but their assessments are not done yet.

During a press conference Wednesday at Woodland R-IV High School in Marble Hill, MSHP said 87 structures were damaged, and of those, 12 were destroyed.

Troop E state troopers have been on scene all day assisting with search and rescue efforts. Crews from the State Highway Patrol and other agencies are having to use chainsaws to cut back brush and trees in order to reach homes.

Parson joined emergency personnel in Bollinger County to assess damage and needs. He spoke briefly at the press conference and said in times like this, it's important for people to come together.

"I had the chance to talk to everybody and see some of the debris field that's out there. That's just how people, at a time like this, will come together, to work together and to be able to do what's bet for the people of this state," eh said.

Parson said President Joe Biden called him to check in on the damage and community.

"It’s going to weeks on months to recover in this community," Parson said.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley also said he will tour the damage. He plans to attend a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at Marble Hill Baptist Church for those affected by the tornado. No unofficial volunteers are needed at this time, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said.

Missouri remains in a state of emergency, which Parson activated with an executive order Friday in preparation for extreme weather. Severe thunderstorms, carrying threats of tornadoes and hail, have passed through the Midwest and mid-South from last Friday onwards.

At least 37 people in the U.S. have died due to tornadoes in the past week.

KOMU 8 has a crew in Bollinger County and will bring the latest updates on damage on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10.