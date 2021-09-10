JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome be lit red and blue beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, we remember the heroes lost during the 9/11 attacks," Governor Parson said. "This Saturday, we will light the Capitol red and blue in honor of all the firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, and all Americans who risked their own lives and made the ultimate sacrifice, without hesitation, to help their fellow Americans."
The dome will light up at sunset on Saturday and will remain lit until sunrise Sunday.