COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit red on Saturday in honor of fallen firefighters.
The lighting is related to the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute.
I have ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit red beginning at sunset on Saturday, October 2, 2021, until sunrise on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in honor of fallen firefighters. pic.twitter.com/69YmcaEKNy— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 1, 2021
The memorial weekend is a tribute to firefighters who died on duty during the last year.
The Capitol dome will be lit from sunset on Oct. 2 until sunrise Oct. 3. The color red represents firefighters across the nation.
The state will honor its fallen firefighters with events at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City the following weekend.
The Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Missouri firefighters who have died while on duty on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Names of Missouri firefighters who died during their service during 2020 will be added to the monument wall commemorating Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty.