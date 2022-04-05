JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit teal beginning at sunset on April 6, until sunrise on April 7 in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“We light the Capitol teal to call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month and in solidarity with all who have been victims of sexual assault and those who bravely fight against this horrendous crime,” Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson said. “By being responsive to victims in our criminal justice system and throughout society, we not only show them our support, we help prevent criminals from assaulting again and hurting additional victims.”
In 2020, Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 569, which included the Justice for Survivors Act and the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, and established the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force.