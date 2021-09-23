JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Jackson County on Friday, Sept. 24, in honor of Independence Police Department officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
While going through field training on Sept. 15, officer Madrid-Evans was shot and killed while performing a residence check for a parole violator.
Officer Madrid-Evans received his Missouri Peace Officer license and was commissioned by the Independence Police Department on July 8, 2021.
“At just age 22, and only two months after graduating from the police academy, officer Blaize Madrid-Evans will be remembered as a selfless individual who was committed to helping others," Gov. Parson said in news release.
Madrid-Evans was an organ donor, and during a transplant surgery performed on Sept. 18, Springfield Police Department officer Mark Priebe received Madrid-Evans’ donated kidney.
“Even as we mourn Officer Madrid-Evans’ senseless death, we are filled with hope because this brave officer’s organ donation will extend the life of Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Madrid-Evans' final, generous act is a lasting contribution to the public good," Parson continued.