JEFFERSON CITY − Governor Mike Parson announced he is ordering U.S. and Missouri flags at the state's government buildings to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a fallen Jefferson City Marine.
United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson was killed in the line-of-duty on July 28 at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
.@GovParsonMO orders flags to half staff tomorrow to honor @USMC Corporal Dalton Pierson, a Combat Engineer, who died in the line of duty at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. His motorcade was escorted from St. Louis airport to his hometown of JC on Wednesday. https://t.co/3kCYE5pUsw pic.twitter.com/pawuaP8suW— MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) August 13, 2021
“Corporal Pierson was a patriotic American who committed to serving his nation at such a young age by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps," Gov. Parson said in a news release. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Corporal Pierson's family and friends as they mourn the tragedy of a life lost too soon.”
Corporal Pierson was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson City High school. He was a three-year active duty Marine and began his service with the completion of bootcamp at the Marine Corps Recruit Training in San Diego.
He was stationed in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina where was serving as a Corporal at Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, with a Marine Logistics Group, with a Military Occupational Specialty of 1371 Combat Engineer, according to a news release.
The flags will be held at half-staff on the day he is laid to rest. His motorcade was escorted from St. Louis airport to Jefferson City on Wednesday.