(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Friday, Governor Parson ordered flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Linn County on Saturday from sunrise to sunset in honor of WWII Navy Sailor George Merton Gooch.
"We lower the flags to say thank you to U.S. Navy Sailor George Gooch for his and his family's service and sacrifice," Parson said.
George Gooch of Laclede, Missouri, was killed in action at the age of 22 during World War II on the Battleship USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
His remains were not identified until September 14, 2020, using familial DNA from his grand-nephew.
George Gooch is returning home and will be laid to rest at the Laclede Cemetery in Laclede, Missouri, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. He will receive Full Navy Military Funeral Honors conducted by the United States Navy.
The funeral procession for George Gooch will pass in front of the Pershing Boyhood Home and pause in front of the General John J. Pershing statue before arriving at the Laclede Cemetery.
The flags will be held at half-staff on the day George Gooch is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, visit this website.