JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff in honor Missouri State Rep. Thomas P. Hannegan, who died of a stroke last week.
Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
"We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri. He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy," Parson said.
Hannegan was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2016.
He represented northern St. Charles city and eastern St. Charles county.
Hannegan served as the Chairman of the Missouri House of Representative's Local Government Committee and a member of various others, including Children and Families, Special Committee on Criminal Justice, and Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness.