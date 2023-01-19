JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday, which establishes a Master Plan on Aging.
The Master Plan on Aging, Parson says, will help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will develop the plan, with help from a newly formed advisory council.
"Older Missourians have worked hard, paid their dues, and helped teach and guide the next generations of Missourians," Parson said. "We want to ensure they are able to enjoy their golden years with dignity and respect. That is why we are proposing a Master Plan on Aging. Through this plan, we will develop a 10-year framework that provides a guiding vision for policies and programs to support our senior communities."
The governor has requested DHSS to have the master plan finalized by Dec. 31 of this year.