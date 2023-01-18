Ahead of Wednesday's annual State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson announced an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) recommendation for all state employees.
"There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better," Gov. Parson said. "This is why we are again recommending an immediate cost of living increase for our state team. With 7,000 positions open across state government, this wage increase is necessary, and it is the minimum we must do to support our state workers and the people of Missouri."
Gov. Parson will give his State of the State address in the Missouri House chamber at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Before the address, he will give a budget overview briefing and a media preview of the State of the State.
Speakers will include Gov. Parson's senior staff and Cabinet, include Chief of Staff Aaron Willard, Policy Director Kayla Hahn, and Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) will hold a news conference in response to the address immediately following the speech.
Gov. Parson's Early Supplemental Budget recommendation would also increase overtime pay for congregate care staff, including group homes and residential treatment facilities. Certain congregate care staff within the Department of Social Services (DSS), Department of Corrections (DOC), Department of Mental Health (DMH), and the Missouri Veterans Commission will be eligible for the $2 per hour shift differential.
“State team members who rise each day to face the monumental task of providing vital services around the clock in congregate care settings are vital to the well-being of our state and our fellow citizens,” acting DSS director Robert J. Knodell said. “This recommendation will not only help us retain our dedicated team members, but will also help Missouri be a more competitive and desirable employer as a whole, ultimately allowing us to attract the additional help we need. I am incredibly appreciative of the Governor’s continued efforts to advocate for state team members to receive better compensation.”
The fiscal year 2023 Early Supplemental Budget pay plan proposal would invest more than $150 million in the state workforce. The 8.7% COLA increase would build upon the 7.5% pay raise that state workers received in 2022.
KOMU 8 will stream Parson's address in the above media player and on the KOMU 8 News and streaming apps.