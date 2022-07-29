JEFFERSON CITY − The state continues to document damage levels necessary for a federal disaster declaration for the St. Louis floods.
According to a press release, eight Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) damage experts are in the region coordinating with local emergency managers to assess storm damage and estimate repair costs.
Gov. Mike Parson said sending eight SEMA experts is unprecedented and intended to speed the process by which he can request a federal major disaster declaration and federal assistance.
"Because of the devastating impact of the record rainfall and flooding, we’ve deployed multiple SEMA team members from across the state to take part in what is normally a process handled by local assessment teams,” Parson said. “The combined state-local teams are making steady progress, despite Thursday’s additional flooding, which means we will be able to expedite our request for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) teams to conduct Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, and ultimately a federal major disaster declaration."
Residents affected by flooding are reminded to document all damage, including with photographs, before starting any repairs; to retain all receipts, and to contact their local emergency manager to report the damage.
The first of several one-stop shops to provide disaster assistance for flood survivors with unmet needs will be held in Wentzville on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The event will be hosted at the Element Church, located at 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500 from 3 to 8 p.m.
A second event will be hosted at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, located at 315 Howdershell Road in Florissant, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 3 to 8 p.m.
Two additional events are being finalized.
Missouri’s disaster recovery website has many additional resources and information about disaster recovery, including mold and general clean-up information, food safety, and vital records replacement: recovery.mo.gov.