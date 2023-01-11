JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday he has recommended an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees.
The recommendation was included in Parson's fiscal year 2023 early supplemental request delivered to the General Assembly on Wednesday. In a news release, Parson said he hopes the salary adjustments will be implemented by March 1, but it must be approved by the General Assembly first.
"We want to be clear, this is not state government attempting to set the market. This is merely an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market," Parson said. "If we allow state government to fall behind, we allow Missourians to fall behind. This is not something we are willing to accept, and we ask the General Assembly not to either."
The 8.7% COLA increase builds on the 5.5% cost of living raise implemented by the General Assembly for state workers last year.
The recommendation also calls for a $2 per-hour shift differential to state team members working in congregated care facilities.
Certain care staff within the Department of Social Services (DSS), Department of Corrections (DOC), and Department of Mental Health (DMH) will be eligible for the $2 shift differential.
“The $2 an hour shift differential for the congregate care workforce at 24/7 state-operated programs is very important. It acknowledges that increased pay is needed for the State of Missouri's front line team members who work during hours when other staff are home with their families,” DMH Director Valerie Huhn said. “The daily work these public servants do is vitally important to thousands of vulnerable citizens.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said the pay plan "has merit," but "needs to go further."
"A couple years of modest improvement simply isn't enough to overcome decades of shortchanging state workers with annual raises that ranged from the minuscule to the non-existent," Quade said.
Parson said recruitment and retention of state employees has been a "severe problem."
"This is why we are again recommending an immediate cost of living increase for our state team," Parson said. "With 7,000 positions open across state government, this wage increase is necessary, and it is the minimum we must do to support our state workers and the people of Missouri."
Quade said state government "must do much more" to be competitive in recruiting and retaining workers.
"We are hopeful the House Budget Committee will build on the governor's proposal to craft a more robust pay plan for our dedicated state workforce," Quade said.
Fiscal year 2023 for the Early Supplemental Budget plan proposal plans to invest more than $151 million into the state workforce, according to a news release.
Gov. Mike Parson will reveal his budget priorities during his State of the State address on Jan. 18.