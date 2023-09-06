JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson requested Wednesday that President Joe Biden approve major disaster declaration for 33 counties in response to multiple severe weather systems from July 29 to Aug. 14.
The declaration, if approved, will provide federal assistance in counties that were impacted: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne and Worth.
These storm systems generated tornadoes, straight line winds, heavy rain and flooding across the state, leading to significant damage to public infrastructure, according to a news release.
If the declaration is approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies can apply for federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, the release said.
Federal and local emergency managers estimate more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance, the release said.
“For the past several weeks, SEMA has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer,” Parson said.
Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Visit Missouri's disaster recovery website for additional resources and information.