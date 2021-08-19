JEFFERSON CITY – Broadband internet in rural areas of Missouri could soon be easier to access.
Governor Mike Parson announced plans Thursday to deploy more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase broadband internet access, adoption and assistance statewide.
“Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Gov. Parson said in a news release.
“We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians. Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives.”
According to a news release, the plan was developed through a multi-agency effort designed to address a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges.
It is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Missouri families.
In addition to the $400 million plan, the Department of Economic Development also submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program requesting an additional $56 million for broadband deployment.
If approved, this funding could support up to 19 projects, connecting more than 17,000 households, businesses and other institutions.
“In combination, these investments would be a game changer for broadband in Missouri,” Tim Arbeiter, Director of Broadband Development for the Department of Economic Development, said. “This unprecedented level of funding could unlock incredible new potential as we shape the strategy for broadband development in our state.”
According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 147,000 households, or almost 400,000 Missourians, don’t have access to high-speed internet (25mpbs/3mbps). The majority of those citizens live in rural communities.
“Broadband availability and job creation go hand in hand,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.
“Students depend on the internet to further their education and to better prepare for the jobs of the future,” said Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. “We are grateful for this state-level commitment to addressing the digital divide and its impact on students across our state.”