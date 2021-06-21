JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Parson held a press conference regarding efforts needed to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) on Monday.
Parson warned that his administration will be forced to make budget restrictions across state government and the "consequences would be felt by all Missourians if the programs were not extended."
To close a nearly $1.4 billion funding gap over the next two years, Missouri would have to put education, workforce development and infrastructure investments on hold.
Failure to extend these programs would cost the state of Missouri an estimated $591 million in fiscal year '22 and $788 million in fiscal year '23. The Missouri Health Net program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion.
The Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget includes estimated revenue from the FRA program and other allowances, taxes, and assessments to fund primary components of the MO HealthNet program.
Since its formation, the FRA has passed every year. Parson states "the whole budget is on the presumption that it is going to get passed."
July 1 is the deadline before budget restrictions and vetoes must be made in order to ensure a balanced budget.
Parson will continue to work with the House and Senate leadership to come up with a solution by noon Tuesday. At the conference Gov. Parson said that if nothing is called by noon Tuesday, the programs won’t be extended.
"I've worked with the House and the Senate leadership and the members of both chambers trying to figure out a solution to this," Parson said.
Budget restrictions and vetoes would include withholds to higher education, K-12 education, social services, health care services and transportation, among others.
"But when you start cutting out these kind of programs and take an opportunity away from everyday Missourians, this is critical," Parson said. "This is things we've never seen before."