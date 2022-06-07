JEFFERSON CITY - During a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law.
There are about 40 bills still waiting for the Governor's signature, according to the Missouri Senate.
There's another 20 bills related to the budget.
Gov. Parson has until July 1 to sign them all into law.
Not present among Tuesday's signings were three bills that made headlines throughout the legislative session:
House bill 1878
The voter ID bill requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots.
The bill would also prohibit touchscreen voting machines after 2024 and allow the secretary of state to audit voter rolls.
This bill was passed by the House on May 12.
House bill 2116
Known as the “No Patient Left Behind Act,” this bill requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow certain visitors.
The bill is in response to visitation restrictions put in place as COVID-19 precautions and aims to expand options for visitation.
The bill was passed by the House on March 9.
House Joint Resolution 116
HJR 116 dictates the creation of a Missouri National Guard that would, with advice and consent from the senate, provide the state militia, uphold the constitutional rights and liberties of Missourians, and maintain other defense and security mechanisms as may be required.
It would be under the leadership of an adjutant general appointed by the governor.
According to the Governor's office, the following bills were signed into law Tuesday:
House bill 2149 - Modifies provisions related to professional licensing
The bill prevents state licensing boards from disciplining doctors who prescribe the controversial off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to their patients.
It also would prevent pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the drugs unless the patient or doctor asks about the drugs’ effectiveness
Additionally, HB 2149 makes several other statutory modifications:
- Aligns state statute with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for home health treatment plans and alleviates delays to home health service care;
- Allows individuals to take the land surveyor exam at any point after high school graduation;
- Allows the Missouri Dental Board to consider "Pilot Projects," that include new technologies or practices within the field of dentistry;
- Allows students to take the physical therapists license exam up to 90 days before graduation; and
- Adds Missouri as a member of the Audiology & Speech Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC).
Senate bill 987 - Relating to gambling boat facilities
- Allows gambling facilities to be located within 1,000 feet of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi Rivers with approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission.
- Makes technical corrections to provisions relating to the transition from a floating facility to a nonfloating facility.
HB 2365 - Early Learning Quality Assurance Program extension
- Extends the sunset expiration on the Early Learning Quality Assurance Program to the end of 2028.
House bill 1725 - Lodging establishments
- Updates statute to clarify hotel liability for lost guest property if stored in a safe or safe deposit box.
- Removes the requirement for rates to be published in rooms if the rates are available online.
House bill 2416 - Motor vehicle dealer sales practices
- Provides statutory clarification that motor vehicle dealers in Missouri can conduct certain transactions remotely.
House bill 1600 - Employees of the General Assembly
- Clarifies that the General Assembly does not need to pass an annual resolution to keep legislative staff employed during the interim period.
HB 1697 - Cottage food production operations
- Allows Missouri cottage food producers to exceed $50,000 in annual revenue and sell products online, as long as products are sold to purchasers in the state.