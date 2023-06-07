JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson unexpectedly signed two anti-transgender bills into law Wednesday morning.
Parson's staff announced last week that Senate bills 167, 111, 25, 13 and House bill 131 would be signed into law, but SB 39 and 49 came unexpectedly Wednesday.
SB 39 prohibits transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams. It applies to elementary, secondary and postsecondary education institutions, including private schools, public school districts, public charter schools, and public and private colleges and universities. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City).
SB 49 prohibits health care providers from providing gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 18, including surgeries, puberty blockers or hormones. Minors who have already started treatment are allowed to continue.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), also prohibits transgender adults from access to gender-affirming health care under Medicaid, and gender-affirming surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.
Parson said the state "supports everyone's right to his or her own pursuit," however, "we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured."
In a statement sent after the signing, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said the governor had a chance to protect Missouri families.
"Instead he chose to persecute them. The governor could have said 'no' to bigotry and hate. Instead he embraced it," Quade said. "History tends to reflect poorly on oppression and the oppressors, and the stain of this action will not wash away."
The Missouri General Assembly approved the bills on May 10. Parson called on lawmakers to pass the bills in the final weeks of session and threatened to keep them past their May 12 end date if they didn't.
The bills will take effect Aug. 28 and expire in 2027.
It comes just days after a federal judge temporarily blocked portions of a Florida law that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers. The judge said said in his ruling that "gender identity is real" and the state has 'no rational basis for denying patients treatment."
Along with SB 39 and 49, Parson also signed SBs 167, 111, 25, 13 and HB 131 into law:
- SB 167: Modifies requirements for medical examiner's certificates for commercial driver's licenses
- SB 111: Eliminates Personnel Advisory Board
- SB 25: Authorizes state income tax deductions for federal grants expanding broadband access
- SB 13: Modifies provisions related to the regulation of financial institutions
- HB 131: Allows biweekly pay for state workers
