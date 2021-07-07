JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 51 into law Wednesday, which protects health care providers, businesses, religious organizations, and others from being held liable in COVID-19 exposure civil actions.
SB 51 protects those who may have altered their practices to accommodate the changing needs of patients and customers during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.
If the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury, they will not be protected by SB 51.
"SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Senator Luetkemeyer, Senator White, and Representative Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits," Gov. Parson said in a news release.
You can visit here to learn more about SB 51.
Three additional bills were signed by Gov. Parson Wednesday, including:
- Senate Bill 126 - Relating to the Sale of Intoxicating Liquors
- Allows the sale of drinks to-go in certain circumstances and updates hours in which alcohol can be sold
- Senate Bill 303 - Relating to Workers Compensation
- Allows for electronic payments of workers compensation and for the electronic submission of certain workers’ compensation documents
- Changes the prioritization schedule for the Second Injury Fund and extends the sunset on the Fund surcharge
- Provides a process for which insolvent self-insurers’ outstanding obligations can be administered
- House Bill 604 - Relating to the Regulation of Insurance
- Changes statute related to long-term care insurance policies
- Modifies Missouri’s valued policy law and the statutory threshold for settlements involving minors that require court approval
More information about these bills can be found on the Missouri Senate or House website.
Additional bill signings will take place later this week and next.